‘Trump has created a cult,’ North Carolina's Cooper says in campaigning for Democratic governors
Roy Cooper speaks to the crowd during an election night event for Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley in Raleigh, North Carolina. - Sean Rayford/Getty Images North America/TNS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper chairs the Democratic Governors Association and has been making the rounds promoting campaigns of Democratic candidates for governor. On Wednesday, he was interviewed by Pluribus News, a national legislative news site, and talked about what’s at stake for voters this election year. He called former President Donald Trump’s Republican followers “a cult” and said the majority of the Republican Party supported “an autocracy.” “I know that we’ve been pulled apart and that we are diametrically opposed and often closed-minded about these kinds of issu...