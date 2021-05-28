Trump rages at ‘weak and ineffective’ former GOP House Speaker Paul Ryan
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Trump Friday lashed out at Paul Ryan as a “curse to the Republican Party” after the onetime speaker of the House called for the GOP to steer a path away from his bombastic populism. Trump let loose with an insult-laden broadside aimed at the former vice presidential standard-bearer just hours after Ryan spoke out against Trump, whom he branded a “second-rate imitation.” “Paul Ryan has been a curse to the Republican Party. He has no clue as to what needs to be done for our Country,” Trump wrote in an email statement. “(He) was a weak and ineffective leader, and spends all of hi...