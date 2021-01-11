Trump supporters plan 'armed protests' in all 50 states starting this weekend: FBI bulletin
Trump supporters gather in Nevada's state capital for the, "Stop the Steal," protests after the president's loss to Joe Biden in the 2020 election. (Trevor Bexon / Shutterstock.com)

Supporters of President Donald Trump are not backing down from their threats to carry out violence in the name of keeping the president in power.

An FBI bulletin obtained by ABC News reporter Aaron Katersky claims that "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January."

What's more, at least some of these protesters have vowed to employ violence if Trump is either impeached or removed via the 25th Amendment.

"They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur," the FBI bulletin states.

Additionally, the bulletin states that one group of Trump supporters "is calling for 'storming' state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Trump is removed prior to Inauguration Day."

The FBI bulletins come days after Trump supporters rioted at the United States Capitol building in a failed effort to block Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory.