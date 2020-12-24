Trump warns Iran over rocket attacks on Baghdad embassy
US President Donald Trump - US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Not Pictured), on the sidelines of the NATO leaders summit. Trump warned Iran over repeated rocket attacks on the country's embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, saying he would not tolerate any deaths of US personnel. - Michael Kappeler/dpa

US President Donald Trump warned Iran over repeated rocket attacks on the country's embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, saying he would not tolerate any deaths of US personnel. "Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over," Trump said on Twitter, charging that the rockets used in recent attacks came from Iran. Iranian-backed Shia groups in Iraq are being blamed for the rocket attacks, but Tehran denies the allegations. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted that Trump was attempting to "divert attention from catastrophic failures at ...