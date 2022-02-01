Trump issues 'new string of lies' and calls for Pence to be investigated: report

Donald Trump and Mike Pence at the White House. (CNN/Screenshot)
Donald Trump, the one-term, twice-impeached, former U.S. president who is under criminal investigation is calling for investigations into his own former vice president, Mike Pence, and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. In a just-released statement deemed a "new string of lies" by Politico senior legal affairs reporter Kyle Cheney, Trump says the House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack "said that 'the Vice President has absolutely no right to ensure the true outcome or results of an election.'" Pence in fact did ensure the "true results" of the election, and now Trump wants him investigated. "If it were sent back to the legislators, or if Nancy Pelosi, who is in charge of Capitol security, had taken my recommendation and substantially increased security, there would have been no 'January 6' as we know it!" he says. Trump's claim he told Pelosi to increase security is also false, according to a USA Today fact check. The Speaker is also not in charge of security.