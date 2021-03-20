'Too broke to fix it': Trump ridiculed for letting his 'gold-plated' private 757 sit idle in disrepair
Mandel Ngan/AFP

On Friday, CNN reported that former President Donald Trump's "gold-plated" private Boeing 757 is idling at an airport in Orange County, New York, just north of Manhattan, in a state of advanced disrepair that he doesn't appear willing to spend the money to fix.

"One engine is missing parts. The other is shrink-wrapped in plastic," reported Kate Bennett and Pete Muntean. "The cost to fix and get it flyable could reach well into the high six-figures, a price-tag Trump doesn't appear to be dealing with right now. Though the current state of his finances aren't public, the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the hospitality industry home to so many of his businesses."

The report immediately drew attention from commenters on social media, many of whom found the sorry state of Trump's plane hilarious.