Trump lashes out at ‘Marxist’ Bill Barr
President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr look on during a news conference in the Rose Garden at the White House on July 11, 2019, in Washington, D.C.. - Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TNS

During Monday's televised House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, former Attorney General Bill Barr admitted in a sworn video deposition that immediately after the 2020 election Donald Trump lost, he thought the outgoing president had become "detached from reality." Trump on social media quickly lashed out.

"I was somewhat demoralized, because I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff," Barr says in video, referring to false claims of voter fraud, "he has, you know, lost contact with -- he’s become detached from reality."

"The election was not stolen by fraud," Barr adds. He concluded by mocking far-right activist and convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza's "2000 Mules" movie, which has been widely debunked.

Trump soon lashed out at Barr through his official spokesperson, Liz Harrington:

