Trump lashes out at ‘Marxist’ Bill Barr

During Monday's televised House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, former Attorney General Bill Barr admitted in a sworn video deposition that immediately after the 2020 election Donald Trump lost, he thought the outgoing president had become "detached from reality." Trump on social media quickly lashed out.
"I was somewhat demoralized, because I thought, boy, if he really believes this stuff," Barr says in video, referring to false claims of voter fraud, "he has, you know, lost contact with -- he’s become detached from reality."
"The election was not stolen by fraud," Barr adds. He concluded by mocking far-right activist and convicted felon Dinesh D'Souza's "2000 Mules" movie, which has been widely debunked.
WATCH: In video testimony, former Attorney General Bill Barr said that President Trump was not interested in "actual facts" of election fraud allegations and he worried that Trump became "detached from reality." https://t.co/P844fbthQE pic.twitter.com/Z8pGpsSzwN
Trump soon lashed out at Barr through his official spokesperson, Liz Harrington:
Trump spokesperson says Bill Barr is now a Marxist. pic.twitter.com/0k4Y94Xw4H
