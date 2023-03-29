Trump makes it embarrassingly clear he doesn't know the difference between NATO and NAFTA

Former President Donald Trump recently conducted a television interview where he appeared to not know the difference between the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
During a recent appearance on Fox News, Trump spoke with conservative host Sean Hannity where he claimed he "got rid of NATO."
The former president began his rant by insisting that other countries feared him and knew “not to mess around” in regard to trade alliances saying, “Did they fear me? I suspect they did."
He went on to share details about a previous discussion he'd had with Russian President Vladimir Putin as he weighed in on the Nord Stream pipeline.
According to Trump: "Putin said, 'Man, you are killing me, especially about Nord Stream.' And I stopped it. It was stopped cold. And I told other countries, 'If you go into the Nord Stream, you are not going to do any business with the United States of America,' meaning rip us off on trade because a lot of them have ripped us off. I made a lot of great deals on trade, though. I changed a lot of those deals where it was a bad deal for us and now it’s good, like USMCA with NATO. I got rid of NATO and built USMCA. I made a great trade deal with China. Our farmers, to this day they made tremendous money because of the deal."
It's unclear whether or not Hannity caught the former president's blunder but he did not challenge his remarks.
At one point during the discussion, Trump shifted his attention to President Joe Biden and took jabs at the president's cognitive functions. Hannity asked Trump if he would consider another round of cognitive testing.
“I would like to see it for anybody running for president, taking a cognitive test,” Trump said. “You know they do it in China, but it’s done in a different way. They have a caste system. And the smartest person gets to the top.”