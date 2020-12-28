People can't understand why Trump is mum on Nashville bombing after two days: 'Pardoning the bomber?'

It has been 48 hours since the Nashville Bomber exploded an RV in the entertainment district of downtown Music City. Millions in damage was caused and only from the heroism of first responders and residents was no one but the bomber killed. In those two days, however, President Donald Trump has been silent on the issue through his favorite platform Twitter.
There was a "thoughts and prayers" style statement that one of Trump's aides released, however. "The president is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured."
While the president has been able to golf over three of his four days in Florida, and he's spent hours complaining about the election he lost, he hasn't managed to send out a message of love and affection to the people of Nashville who spent Christmas understandably shaken.
Trump was briefed on the bombing, so he knew the facts and details before the media, so it's unclear what he's waiting for before doing his job to reassure Americans.
While some speculate with jokes about the reasoning, many are baffled why the president of the United States doesn't appear to care.
The Republican governor of Tennessee has asked for a national disaster declaration and financial assistance. Trump hasn't said anything about that either.
Read the tweets below:
