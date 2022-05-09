Trump mocked after claiming he does not have 4 cell phones subpoenaed by the NY AG
Former US President Donald Trump, pictured in Florida on September 11, 2021, saw his bogus fraud claims debunked by courtrooms, state governments and Congress across the United States (AFP/CHANDAN KHANNA)

Donald Trump, under investigation by the New York Attorney General’s office, has filed an affidavit insisting he no longer owns four of the cell phones the NY AG has subpoenaed. A judge has fined the former president $10,000 for every day he fails to hand over requested information, including the cell phones. He currently owes $140,000.

The investigation is into his company, The Trump Organization’s finances, and Trump has handed over his personal cell phone, CNN reports.

CNN adds that Trump “has authorized his attorneys to search his homes in Bedminster, New Jersey, his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, and his personal residence in Trump Tower for any documents sought by New York Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoena.”

Trump was quickly mocked.

Law professor and former chief White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter:

Condé Nast legal affairs editor: