Trump mocked for ‘BS’ claim that Manhattan court officers got weepy at his arraignment
Former President Donald Trump arrives for an arraignment hearing at NYS Supreme Court on April 4, 2023, in New York. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump was mocked Wednesday for his evidence-free claim that Manhattan court officials were brought to tears by his historic arraignment and told him they were sorry to see him busted. Hours after Trump claimed that “people were crying” over his arrest, officials rejected the fanciful account that cops or court officers got all verklempt at the sight of the former president in custody, Yahoo News reported. “There were zero people crying,” a law enforcement official told the site. “There were zero people saying ‘I’m sorry.’” “Absolute BS,’ the source added. Off...