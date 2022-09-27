Trump mocked for ‘sidelining’ his new $3 Million attorney: ‘Must have given him actual legal advice’

It's no secret Donald Trump has been virtually unable to hire highly-respected attorneys to defend him in the many legal and civil cases he is facing for a variety of alleged crimes and misdeeds, including his actions surrounding fraudulent efforts to overturn a free and fair election and the January 6 insurrection, his retention and refusal to return hundreds of classified documents, and his alleged real estate and tax fraud cases, and more.

One of the rumored reasons Trump, a former President, has been unable to retain quality legal representation is he "has a long history of allegedly not paying his bills," as Vanity Fair has noted.

Trump did manage to hire what many consider a qualified and respected attorney for his legal issues surrounding his classified documents case.

Chris Kise, the former solicitor general for Florida, agreed to work for Trump but only if he was paid up front.

Thanks to Trump's massive fundraising operation Kise is being paid millions, effectively by Trump supporters.

Kise is also no longer leading the case.

CNN reports Kise "has been sidelined from the Mar-a-Lago documents investigation less than a month after he was brought on to represent Trump in the matter, two sources familiar with the move tell CNN."

"Kise’s hiring came with an unusual price tag of $3 million, paid for by Trump’s outside spending arm. The retainer fee, paid upfront, raised eyebrows among other lawyers on Trump’s team, given the former President has a developed a reputation for not paying his legal fees."

Legal experts are mocking Trump for sidelining his top attorney.

"Obviously this means the lawyer must have given Trump actual legal advice," teased George Conway.

"Which is just RUDE," replied attorney Ken White.

MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst and anchor Katie Phang asked, "So Kise is a $3 million dollar benchwarmer?"

"Trump is already throwing over Chris Kise after signing a $3M retainer and convincing him to leave Foley & Lardner? That seems ... not smart," says Liz Dye, who writes about law and politics. "Chaos monkey gonna chaos monkey, I guess."

Dan Berman, CNN Politics managing editor for legal, immigration, and the Supreme Court serves up the perfect headline: "Trump's 3 Million Dollar Man is sidelined already."

LA Times columnist Harry Litman, a frequent guest on MSNBC and a former U.S. Attorney offered perhaps the most amusing response:

"The one credible lawyer that Trump has hired in years, Chris Kise, paying $3M up front, now has been demoted and is no longer leading the MAL defense. Must be Trump's payback for the fix he's now in w/ Judge Dearie. He thinks he's Goldfinger/Dr.No but he's really Austin Powers."