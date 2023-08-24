Trump arrives at Atlanta airport ahead of Fulton County arrest
Donald Trump’s plane landed in Atlanta around 7 p.m. local time on Thursday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The former president’s plane touched down at Atlanta’s Hartfield-Jackson International Airport after departing Newark Liberty International Airport shortly after 5:20 p.m., the report said.

The former president is expected to surrender to authorities in Fulton County at 7:30 p.m. local time in connection with charges that he was involved in a broad conspiracy to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election.

The former president through his attorneys earlier this week negotiated terms of his surrender agreement that required him to post $200,000 bail.

Trump is expected to be released from the Fulton County jail after authorities conclude processing, which the sheriff previously stated would likely include a standard mugshot.

The former president along with 18 of his allies were indicted earlier this month on allegations that they violated the state’s anti-racketeering laws.

