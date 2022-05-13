McCarthy ditches weekly press conference and reporters after being served Jan. 6 subpoena
Kevin McCarthy on Facebook.

House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is not holding his usual weekly press conference Friday, one day after the Select Committee on the January 6 Attack served him with a subpoena demanding his testimony. McCarthy also refused to talk to reporters asking if he plans to honor the subpoena, as CNN's Manu Raju reports.

The subpoena is a legal document.

The nation's second-most-powerful elected Republican, who hopes to be second in line to the presidency after the November election, in the past has repeatedly called the January 6 Committee "illegitimate," although last July he stated he would have no problem speaking to them.

"Last week, McCarthy said at a press conference that he would have 'no problem' talking to the select committee when I asked if he would talk to them about his call with Trump on Jan. 6. Said he has 'no problem talking to anybody about' the call," CNN's Raju reported July 1.

On Thursday the Select Committee issued subpoenas to a total of five top Trump-allied House Republicans. The other four are Reps. Mo Brooks of Alabama, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, and Andy Biggs of Arizona. All five have refused to voluntarily co-operate.