Trump opens up 36% lead over DeSantis in new 2024 Republican poll
Former U.S. President Donald Trump during a round of golf at his Turnberry course on May 2, 2023, in Turnberry, Scotland. - Robert Perry/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump has opened up a 36% lead on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a new 2024 Republican presidential poll even as he fends off growing legal problems. The survey puts Trump’s support at 58% of GOP voters compared to just 22% for DeSantis, who has faded badly in recent months. Republican voters are rallying behind Trump as he battles a historic indictment tied to hush money payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels and a civil rape trial over allegations by writer E. Jean Carroll. Along with those who favor Trump, an additional 18% are considering backing the former preside...