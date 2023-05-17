Trump plans return to Georgia amid investigation into 'fake electors'

Former President Donald Trump, who is being investigating in Georgia for purported attempts to undermine the 2020 election, is reportedly scheduled to speak at the state's GOP convention in June.

The June 10 event will mark the first time Trump has appeared in Georgia since the former reality TV star announced his third bid for election, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's report. Earlier this month, eight of the 16 fake "electors" who convened to declare Trump the winner of the state in 2020 accepted an immunity agreement from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

"The gathering will bring together more than 1,000 Republican activists from across the state, which Democrats captured in the last presidential race for the first time in almost three decades. Georgia is one of a small handful of states that both parties view as competitive on the 2024 electoral map," according to the article.



The outlet further noted a divide on Trump in the state, where the former president has clashed with top officials in the past on election fraud issues.

"A divide over Trump has caused enduring fissures among state Republicans, as Gov. Brian Kemp and other key officials try to steer the party away from the former president. Even as they promote that vision, the state GOP has emerged as a key bastion of his most ardent supporters," the report states. "That’s partly because its led by David Shafer, a former state Senate leader who won the GOP chairmanship in 2019 after narrowly losing a runoff for lieutenant governor. In 2022, Shafer openly supported Trump-backed challengers to Republican incumbents, angering many mainstream leaders and their supporters. He also could face charges in the Fulton County probe for helping to engineer the pro-Trump fake elector slate."

However, the report says, Trump is still leading his GOP rivals in most polls in the state.



