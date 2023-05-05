Eight fake Trump electors accept immunity deal in Georgia criminal investigation: report

Eight of the 16 fake "electors" who convened to declare former President Donald Trump the winner of Georgia in 2020 have accepted an immunity agreement from Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
"Prosecutors with the office of Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D) told the eight that they will not be charged with crimes if they testify truthfully in her sprawling investigation into efforts by Trump, his campaign and his allies to overturn Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia, according to a brief filed Friday in Fulton County Superior Court by defense attorney Kimberly Bourroughs Debrow," reported Amy Gardner and Holly Bailey. "Willis has said that the meeting of Trump’s electors on Dec. 14, 2020, despite Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s certification of Biden’s win, is a key target of her investigation, along with Trump’s phone calls to multiple state officials and his campaign’s potential involvement in an unauthorized breach of election equipment in rural Coffee County, Ga."
"Georgia was among seven states where the Trump campaign and local GOP officials arranged for alternate electors to convene with the stated purpose of preserving legal recourse while election challenges made their way through the courts," said the report. "Among the questions both Willis and federal investigators have explored is whether the appointment of alternate electors and the creation of elector certificates broke the law. Another question is whether Trump campaign officials and allies initiated the strategy as part of a larger effort to overturn Biden’s overall victory during the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021."
Willis is set to decide whether or not to move forward with charging former President Donald Trump himself in recent weeks.
She has investigated several facets of the plot to overturn the election in Georgia, including Trump's phone call with Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger demanding he "find" extra votes to declare him the winner, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a key ally of Trump, similarly speaking to state officials.
"Among the electors who appear to remain targets are David Shafer, the chairman of the Georgia Republican Party who presided over the gathering, and Shawn Still, a state senator who at the time was state finance chair for the party and who told congressional investigators he played a role confirming electors’ identities and admitting them into the room at the Georgia Capitol where they convened," said the report. "Shafer has denied that convening to cast electoral votes for Trump was improper, saying repeatedly — including during the gathering itself — that the electors were meeting on a contingency basis to preserve Trump’s legal remedy in the event that he prevailed in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the Georgia result."