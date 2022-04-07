Trump's political future 'in limbo' because he can't let go of 2020 loss: report
According to a report from Politico's Meredith McGraw, concerns are growing among some of Donald Trump's supporters that his attempt to make a third run for the presidency is stalling out because of his obsession with his loss in 2020.

Reporting on a get-together at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday where the film "Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump” was premiered, McGraw claimed that Trump's inner circle is allowing him to keep harping on his loss while those close to him who don't have his ear fret he won't ever get around to making the case why he should be re-elected in 2024.

According to the report, "Trump is in limbo, needing to focus on the future but incapable of letting go of the past. It was evident all around him on Tuesday. Like a dysfunctional family reunion, Trump donors, allies, aides and advisers reminisced about days gone by."

McGraw then added, "Those Republicans who support Trump but are one step away from his inner circle find the scene that unfolded Tuesday night to be counterproductive. At a time when the ex-president could be focused on propelling the Republican Party toward the upcoming elections, Trump is still anchored down by conspiracies and anger over losing the last one."

According to her report, one attendee listened to Trump speak about the film and how he was robbed in 2020 and then admitted that it was time for the former president to move on if he has any hope of remaining in politics.

The political aide, "came over to the news media to vent frustrations about the lack of a forward-looking vision, a change in course or plan of action to make sure a 2020 loss doesn’t happen for the Republican Party again," telling them, "Until we have a reckoning and a conversation, I don’t know what we are doing here,” before asking to remain anonymous.

