Trump holds a dazzling pity party at Mar-A-Lago for debut of election fraud conspiracy film

Donald Trump and his top allies partied with donors and club members at his Mar-A-Lago resort, where they indulged in self-pity over the former president's election loss.
The party celebrated the debut of a 42-minute film called “Rigged: The Zuckerberg Funded Plot to Defeat Donald Trump" produced by Citizens United president David Bossie that features various Trump advisers accusing Facebook of helping Democrats win the 2020 election by funding voter turnout and education efforts, reported the Washington Post.
“Some of the people here say we shouldn’t be talking about 2020,” Bossie said. “I think it’s vital that we do. If we don’t prove what happened in 2020, how can we stop it from happening again.”
Trump, who remains fixated on his election loss to President Joe Biden, said he was forward to his friend's film more than “Citizen Kane," "Titanic” and “Gone with the Wind," and he repeatedly insisted to partygoers that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine and gasoline prices would be lower if the election had not been "rigged" against him.
“It just would have never happened,” Trump said, after describing the massacre of Ukrainian civilians in an invasion ordered by Vladimir Putin.
Trump also aired grievances against Republicans who didn't help his efforts to overturn the election results and relitigated some of his favorite conspiracy theories, and he lavishly praised retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice Michael Gableman, who oversaw that state's election "audit" and appeared in Bossie's film.
“Michael, you’ve been unbelievable,” Trump said, as the crowd applauded and gathered around the retired judge.
Other guests included former trade adviser Peter Navarro, former White House advisers Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks, right-wing attorney Cleta Mitchell, Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, former spokesman Hogan Gidley, former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Truth Social CEO Devin Nunes and One America News anchor Christina Bobb.
"We'll make America great again, again," Trump said, promising repeatedly to run for president again.