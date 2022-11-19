Mike Pompeo's attack on Trump blows up in his face
Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently took aim at the former president but social media users refused to allow him to jump ship.

In fact, some quickly reminded Pompeo of his previous support of former President Donald Trump and how he enabled many of his destructive actions.

According to HuffPost, Pompeo attempted to unearth a previous comment Trump made. Back in 2016, Trump made multiple promises to voters if he were elected. “We’re gonna win so much, you may even get tired of winning. And you’ll say, ‘Please, please. It’s too much winning.’”

Pompeo recalled Trump's remarks tweeting, “We were told we’d get tired of winning. But I’m tired of losing. And so are most Republicans.”

The former Trump official's remarks appear to echo the Republican Party's growing concern about Trump's influence due to the party's poor performance during the 2022 midterm elections.

Although some praised Pompeo for distancing from Trump, HuffPost notes that "critics were quick to remind him of his formerly close relationship with the one-term POTUS and his statement only last month that he’d vote for Trump if he won the GOP nomination again."

"You are complicit, and we will never forget that," one Twitter user wrote.

Others also described Pompeo as a coward due to his refusal to specifically call out the former president. Another user tweeted, "A guy running for president too scared to call Trump out by name."

“'You must move on from Mr. Trump and his losing stench by replacing him with his sycophantic Secretary of State' is quite the pitch!" another user tweeted.

Another user added, "You are not getting out of this that easy, Michael. You were one of the biggest enablers for YEARS. We have not forgotten."

