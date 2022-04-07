Trump 'privately fuming' over launch of Truth Social as app faces lack of popularity and financial trouble: report
Former President Donald Trump thought that creating his own social network would give him the leverage he needed to maintain a connection with his base. However, the conservative social media platform appears to be nosediving as fast as it was built.

According to The Washington Post, digital downloads have plummeted for the new Twitter-inspired app. In fact, downloads have decreased so drastically, that it is no longer listed on the App Store charts.

"The app, which was downloaded roughly 200,000 times on its launch day, plummeted to an average of 10,000 installs a day last month, according to estimates from the analytics firm Sensor Tower," The Post reported. "The app has been installed roughly 1.2 million times since its Feb. 21 launch."

There are already concerns among investors and executives working for the social platform; however, it appears social media users and investors aren't the only ones losing interest. The Post reports Trump's sons just recently joined the platform and the former president has not shared any posts in weeks.

Behind closed doors, tensions are rising as Trump is reportedly not pleased with the app's progress. Insiders familiar with the situation recently spoke to The Post under the condition of anonymity saying, "Trump has privately fumed about the app’s slow rollout and has mused about joining other platforms such as Gettr."

Devin Nunes, the former California lawmaker who gave up the congressional seat that he'd held nearly two decades to run the social media company, has also struggled with its rollout. Although he initially said, the platform would be “'fully operational' by the end of March," The Post reports that it "has been hamstrung by technical issues, including a waiting list that has blocked hundreds of thousands of potential users during its crucial first weeks online."

Although Nunes has reportedly met with Trump on multiple occasions to discuss the app, a close advisor to the former president has made it clear that “it is not ready for prime time.”

