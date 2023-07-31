Trump property manager released on bond in Miami, will face formal arraignment next month
U.S. Department of Justice/Planet Pix via ZUMA Press Wire/TNS

MIAMI -- A property manager for Donald Trump, who is accused of collaborating with the former president to hinder U.S. government efforts to retrieve classified documents at his Palm Beach estate, appeared in Miami federal court Monday to face obstruction charges. Carlos De Oliveira, 56, was released on a $100,000 bond but could not be arraigned because — like a co-defendent before him — he could not be formally arraigned because he does not yet have a South Florida lawyer, which is required in the district. The arraignment was rescheduled for Aug. 10 in the Fort Pierce federal courthouse, whe...