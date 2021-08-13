Trump mocked as a 'laughingstock' as fans' hopes for his 'reinstatement' get crushed

According to the QAnon crowd, the far right fanatics, the MyPillow cultists, and MAGA maniacs, August 13 is the day Donald Trump would be "reinstated" as president. And while the day is not over yet, there is exactly zero chance "the former guy" is going to be back in the White House any time soon.

"The morning of August 13 it'll be the talk of the world," MyPillow CEO and election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell has claimed.

Americans will not see a shadow "cabinet" or anyone else declaring "martial law" and bringing Donald Trump back into power. There will be no Supreme Court decision kicking President Joe Biden to the curb. And Democrats will not be rounded up as "traitors" and jailed – or worse.

Instead, many Americans will have – and already are having – a field day reveling in mocking the insanity that has come to represent the Republican Party, as #TrumpIsALaughingStock, #TrumpReinstatement, and other amusing hashtags trend on social media.

Trump's spokesperson, still allowed to tweet out his press releases, posted one on Friday that appeared to acknowledge the conspiracy theory he would be reinstated. After blasting President Joe Biden, it asks, "DO YOU MISS ME YET?"

For many the answer is "no."

