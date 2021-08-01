Congressman blasts Trump's AG Rosen for protecting former president by dodging direct questions

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) is blasting former Acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen for his behavior during the select committee hearing. According to MSNBC, the Democratic lawmaker weighed in with his opinion of Rosen's refusal to answer direct questions during the hearing.
Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace about Rosen's testimony, he criticized Rosen for his involvement in Trump's attempted coup at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. According to Connolly, Rosen "'hid behind the confidentially of a conservation' to protect himself and the former president."
Connolly's criticism of Rosen comes as details about Trump's call to Rosen are coming to light. On Thursday, July 29, handwritten notes about the call were also revealed. According to USA Today, Trump placed a call to the forming Acting Attorney General back in December. At the time, Trump said, "Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen."
The publication notes: "The disclosures provide more insight into how Trump tried to use the country's top law enforcement agency to back claims that the last election had been stolen from him even though the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the results. The notes, written by Rosen's deputy, were released Friday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating efforts by Trump to overturn President Joe Biden's win."