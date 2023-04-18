Trump says DeSantis is getting 'destroyed' by Disney in political feud

"I just walked out of the Treasury after reviewing financial reports on the Biden’s and their web of LLC’s and wire transfers from MANY foreign countries that created a vast criminal enterprise bigger than anyone can comprehend. Whistleblowers can receive protection if they come forward now," Greene tweeted Monday.



She followed up on Tuesday by tweeting out a lengthy list of her claims, although those allegations could not be verified.

"Reading over 2,000 pages of financial reports in the Treasury about all the Biden family members receiving millions of dollars through LLC’s like Burisma from Ukraine and dozens of other LLC’s that were opened and closed to launder money from foreign countries and pay the Biden family members, I can’t help but wonder, as Americans pay their taxes, if any of them paid taxes on all the money they laundered?" Greene tweeted.

"Or what about the LLC called Owasco that Hunter owned and paid countless prostitutes, even from Russia and Ukraine, and the report states it was a human sex trafficking ring," the lawmaker continued. "The report estimates there were 28 customers paying the sex slaves. Americans go to jail everyday in this country for much less, some even for walking in the Capital for a few minutes on J6. It was and still is all much bigger and worse than people thought, but the most dangerous part is that the Biden’s have created a international crime enterprise around Joe Biden’s powerful VP and Presidential seats. Which means our entire country is compromised because of Joe Biden and the Biden family crime syndicate."

Attorney Bradley Moss, who specializes in national security and the Freedom of Information Act/Privacy Act, said Greene's post, if accurate, may have violated the law.

"I’m sorry, are you quoting from confidential treasury reports?" Moss tweeted.