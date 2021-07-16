‘So much cartoonish nonsense to undo’: Trump mocked as reversal of showerhead rule puts an end to his quest for ‘perfect’ hair

Donald Trump's critics rejoiced on Friday morning after the Associated Press reported that Joe Biden's administration has reversed a rule that was approved after the former president "complained he wasn't getting wet enough because of limits on water flow from showerheads."

In reversing the rule, the Energy Department is going back to a standard adopted in 2013 under President Barack Obama, but it will have little practical impact since nearly all commercial showerheads already comply.


"While publicly talking about the need to keep his hair 'perfect,' Trump made increasing water flow and dialing back longstanding appliance conservation standards — including for light bulbs, toilets and dishwashers — a personal issue," the AP reported.

"So showerheads — you take a shower, the water doesn't come out. You want to wash your hands, the water doesn't come out,″ Trump said at the White House last year. "So what do you do? You just stand there longer or you take a shower longer? Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect."

