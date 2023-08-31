Trump slams Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Hurricane Idalia recovery effort as ‘shame for Florida’
Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Steer N' Stein bar at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. - Brandon Bell/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump Thursday slammed rival Ron DeSantis as a “shame for Florida” even as the governor leads the recovery effort after Hurricane Idalia. Breaking with the tradition of keeping politics out of natural disasters, Trump accused his Republican presidential opponent of coddling Florida power and insurance companies at the expense of Sunshine State customers. “Governor Ron DeSanctimonious unnecessarily approved a 20% hike in Florida Electricity Rates, the largest in history (by far!), after taking a 9.5 Million Dollar Campaign Contribution from “money machine” Florida Power ...