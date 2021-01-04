Trump to sue Georgia secretary of state for recording a call where he demanded a crime be committed: report

President Donald Trump intends to sue Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for recording their phone call on Saturday in which the president demanded he commit a crime and "find" votes to turn Georgia red ahead of Jan. 6.

Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer tweeted Sunday that Trump has filed two lawsuits for recording the phone call he said was a "confidential settlement discussion," which it wasn't. He claimed that the conversation was about pending legislation in the state. In fact, the recording makes it clear that the call was a shakedown from Trump demanding that the Georgia Republican "find" votes.

Georgia is what's called a "one-party consent" state, meaning that only one party on a phone call would have to be aware of the recording. Obviously, Raffensperger and his lawyer knew of the recording, which satisfied the one-party rule. So, Trump's lawsuits will be dismissed.