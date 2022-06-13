Trump supporter Joshua Macias, arrested with guns in Philly during 2020 vote count, faces jail after new information emerges about meeting with Proud Boys
Court filing/Court filing/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — Joshua Macias can’t seem to stay out of trouble. In November 2020, Macias, the co-founder of Vets for Trump, was arrested after he and a security guard with a history of unhinged internet postings drove from Virginia to Philadelphia with guns and ammunition, apparently in response to conspiracy theories about a rigged presidential election. The pair, who traveled in a Hummer with QAnon stickers on it, were arrested near the Philadelphia Convention Center, where votes were being tallied. Police recovered handguns, an AR-15-style rifle, 160 rounds of ammo, a lock-picking kit and a...