Trump supporters exhibit greater cognitive rigidity and less interpersonal warmth than supporters of liberal candidates, study finds

Supporters of Democratic candidates tend to be less cognitively rigid and more interpersonally warm than Trump supporters, according to new research published in the Journal of Social and Political Psychology. This was found to be true even for supporters of left-wing Democratic candidates such as Bernie Sanders, suggesting that extreme liberals and extreme conservatives do not share similar psychological dispositions. “There is an ongoing debate in psychology about whether liberals and conservatives fundamentally differ from each other (asymmetry), or whether both extreme liberals and conserv...
Whether Republicans like it or not, companies aren't obliged to spread lies
January 24, 2022
The right-wing cable channel One America News is among the worst purveyors of disinformation today, spewing a steady stream of lies regarding the pandemic, election integrity and other issues. But OAN’s pipeline for its toxic product just got narrower. DirecTV’s recent announcement that it will soon stop carrying the channel has riled some congressional Republicans, but in fact it’s solidly grounded in a principle that conservatives claim to cherish: Let the market decide. One America News was founded in 2013 as an even further-right platform than Fox News. It rose to national prominence in co...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was on Monday given permission to appeal a decision to extradite him to the United States where he could face a lifetime in prison.
Washington wants to put the 50-year-old Australian on trial in connection with the publication of 500,000 secret military files relating to the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The High Court in London in December overturned a lower court's ruling not to send him to the United States on the grounds he would be a suicide risk.
But lawyers for Assange then challenged the decision, arguing that the country's highest court should rule on "points of law of general public importance".
"The respondent's application to certify a point of law is granted," said judges Ian Burnett and Timothy Holroyde in a written ruling.
The judges stated that they themselves were not granting him a right of appeal at the Supreme Court but Assange had the right to do so himself.
It is now for the Supreme Court to decide whether to take the case.
Supporters' relief
Assange's fiancee and the mother of his two young children, Stella Moris, emerged from the court smiling and visibly relieved.
"What happened in court today is precisely what we wanted to happen," she said.
"The situation now is that the Supreme Court has to decide whether it will hear the appeal. But make no mistake, we won today in court.
"If there were justice, the crimes that Julian exposed –- war crimes, the killing of innocent civilians -– would not be impugned.
"Our fight goes on. We will fight this until Julian's free."
Crowds gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London and welcomed the decision.
"I'm relieved beyond words," said Sue Barnett, 61, from Nottingham, central England, holding a placard stating: "10 years enough. Free Assange now."
"We were all fearing the worst."
Assange could be jailed for up to 175 years in the United States, although the exact sentence is difficult to estimate.
WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson hailed Monday's ruling as a "partial victory", calling the US charges against Assange were "a blatant terrorist attack on press freedom worldwide."
Protracted case
At a two-day hearing in October, US lawyers argued that a lower court judge had not given sufficient weight to other expert testimony about Assange's mental state.
They also pointed to diplomatic assurances provided since the January decision that Assange would not be held in punishing isolation at a federal supermax prison, and would receive appropriate care.
Approving that appeal, two judges accepted the new assurances, noting they were not unusual in such cases and "solemn undertakings offered by one government to another".
They ordered the case to be returned to Westminster Magistrates' Court with the direction that it be sent to interior minister Priti Patel for the final say.
Assange has been held at London's high-security Belmarsh prison since 2019 because he is seen as a flight risk, having previously skipped bail in 2012 over claims he sexually assaulted two women in Sweden.
He spent seven years at Ecuador's embassy in London to avoid being removed to Sweden to face the allegations that were later dropped.
A coalition of anti-war groups and thousands of peace campaigners on Friday signed a statement calling for his immediate release.
Moris said he had spent longer in Belmarsh than many prisoners sentenced for violent crimes.
Nathan Fuller, director of the Courage Foundation, said: "While the Biden administration is confronting US adversaries over their press freedom shortcomings, it should address its own hypocrisy.
"Locking up Julian Assange for exposing the truth about US wars is an insult to all those struggling for peace and human rights."
Ivanka Trump will "get herself in more trouble" as the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol probes her actions as a senior White House advisor.
"This morning, former President Trump kind of whining about the January 6th select committee after it asked his daughter Ivanka to speak with them," CNN's John Berman reported.
Berman noted Trump told the Washington Examiner, "It's a very unfair situation for my children. Very, very unfair."
For analysis, he interviewed Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former close friend of Melania Trump who worked on the 2017 inauguration and as a senior advisor to the first lady.
"Ivanka and his children have always played a large part in the falsification and fabrication of everything going on around Donald," she said.
"And in this case, he is referring to her as a child, where in other cases she's a senior adviser inside the White House. Which one is it?" Berman asked.
"You know, I think whatever plays best to which discussion you're having or what role Ivanka wants to play, you can't have it both ways," he replied. "This time, unfortunately, it is going to catch up to them."
"This is an insurrection, a coup attempt, this is something with a lot of evidence behind it. I mean, I always say, if things are in black and white, the truth will catch up to you and there is no way for Ivanka to distance herself from this with her role in the White House," she explained.
"Do you think if she speaks to them voluntarily she will help her cause or get herself in more trouble?" Berman asked.
"I think Ivanka will get herself in more trouble regardless of whether she speaks or not," she replied. "She doesn't seem to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth, whether under deposition or not. Either way, she is not turning against her father and her father is definitely not going to take the blame for Ivanka."
Watch:
Ivanka Trump www.youtube.com
