Trump-supporting GOP lawmaker faces scrutiny over bizarre 'MAGA King' claim
Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House photo by Pete Souza.

In wake of Queen Elizabeth II's highly publicized death and King Charles III's ascension to the throne, one Republican lawmaker has expressed interest in the United States adopting a system of royalty.

However, based on the social media reactions, his suggestion appears to have backfired. According to HuffPost, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) believes former President Donald Trump should be deemed the United States' "MAGA King."

On Monday, September 12, Jackson, who has publicly supported Trump's voter fraud conspiracy claims, tweeted and asked his followers to reshare his tweet if they agreed the former president should be a king. "Retweet if you want the MAGA King back now!!" Jackson wrote.

The news outlet notes that Jackson's MAGA king suggestion appears to be a spinoff of President Joe Biden's mocking reference to Trump being “the great MAGA king.”

While Jackson appears to be in favor of the title, many social media users made it clear they were not. In fact, some critical responses to Jackson's suggestion as they criticized his presumed lack of knowledge of American history.

"We dumped our last King in 1776. Maybe you can read about it someday......," one Twitter user tweeted.

Another user also chimed in tweeting, "What is wrong with you? This is the United States of America. We don’t have Kings. Remember the three branches of government? That’s the way we do it here. What a small man. PITIFUL."

Another user also offered an update on the MAGA movement as he suggested Jackson move on from Trump. "The American people dethroned the MAGA king," the user tweeted. "MAGA is a fascist party. Move on."