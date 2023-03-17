Trump takes aim at DeSantis and Babylon Bee in bizarre late night rant
SUNRISE, FLORIDA - Donald Trump introduces Florida Governor Ron DeSantis during a homecoming campaign rally at the BB&T; Center on November 26, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump leveled an attack at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a late-night rant over his payment to the conservative satirical news platform known as The Babylon Bee.

On Thursday, March 16, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social where he sounded off on the Republican governor using the “Ron DeSanctimonious” nickname he's known for unleashing when attacking DeSantis.

The former president also slammed the news outlet describing it as "a non-entity.”

Trump wrote, "Why is Ron DeSanctimonious paying The Babylon Bee, a non-entity, $5,000 a month, so far $21,500, if he’s not running for President?"

He added, "Just because his Poll Numbers are tanking, probably because of his desire to cut Social Security and Medicare, doesn’t allow him to campaign without an announcement! You don’t spend that much money on The Babylon Bee if you’re running for Governor, in fact, you don’t spend money on The Babylon Bee if you’re running for anything."

Trump also included screen captures highlighting payments DeSatis had made to the website. The social media post comes months after The Miami Herald also reported that DeSantis had issued payments for “services related to online fundraising, according to state campaign finance records.”

At the time, the news outlet reported, “The governor’s campaign committee, as well as the associated Friends of Ron DeSantis political action committee, paid the conservative-leaning satire website The Babylon Bee a combined $15,000 last year for services related to online fundraising, according to state campaign finance records."