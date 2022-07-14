Trump teases 2024 presidential bid in interview
Former President Donald Trump suggested in a new interview that he has decided to run for president again in 2024 and is only considering when to launch his campaign. “My big decision will be whether I go before or after (the midterm elections),” Trump told New York magazine in an interview published Thursday. Asked flat out if he will run for the White House, Trump teased that he “already made that decision.” Another new report, in The Washington Post, says Trump will jump into the race in September to rally his supporters before the midterm elections, in which Republicans hope to retake cont...