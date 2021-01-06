Trump throws fuels on the fire as a violent assault from his supporters threatens Pence and Congress

President Donald Trump continued to attack the process of certifying Joe Biden's 2020 electoral win on Wednesday, even as mobs of his supporters violently thronged the U.S. Capitol and shut down Congress's official counting of the votes.

After Trump had held a nearby rally, the aggressive protesters began clashing with Capitol Police outside of the building where lawmakers met. They pushed through barricades, attacked law enforcement, and eventually breached the building, forcing lawmakers to suspend their proceedings. Nearby buildings were evacuated by officials

Vice President Mike Pence, who had refused to abide by the president's demands to subvert the constitutional process and somehow overturn Biden's win, was rushed out of the proceedings.

While all this was going on, many pointed out that Trump could probably stop the chaos with a single tweet. Instead, he decided to throw fuel on the fire:

Those inside the Capitol Building were directed to shelter in place for safety.