Lindsey Graham serves up twisted Hitler analogy to attack Biden over Putin

There was a time, not long ago, when war was approaching that America's elected leaders would unite, and any attacks on the President of the United States, regardless of party, were seen as an attack on America itself.

But that threat of condemnation was not reserved to elected leaders. The Dixie Chicks famously saw this first hand when they appeared on a London stage in 2003 to declare their opposition to war in Iraq and announced they were "ashamed" of President George W. Bush.

They were blacklisted and received death threats.

Now consider what U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham just said about President Joe Biden, who has united the world, including China, against Russia over Vladimir Putin's attempt to literally steal the sovereign nation of Ukraine, and take it by force in a military invasion, also known as war.

The Republican from South Carolina used a twisted Nazi comparison.

"The Biden administration has misjudged Putin, about as badly as anyone since the world misjudged Hitler."

