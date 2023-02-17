Trump wants to block Access Hollywood ‘grab ‘em’ tape from NYC civil rape trial

Donald Trump holds a press conference at Trump Turnberry. (Shutterstock.com)
NEW YORK — Donald Trump doesn’t want the jury at his upcoming civil rape trial to see or hear the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape — in which he quipped about molesting women — nor anything about his multiple sex crimes accusers. In court papers filed late Thursday, Trump’s lawyers Joe Tacopina and Alina Habba asked Manhattan Federal Court Judge Lewis Kaplan to bar E. Jean Carroll’s lawyers from introducingthe tape into evidence when the case unfolds on Apr. 25. “And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything,” Trump is heard in the 2005 clip telling former “Today” show host B...