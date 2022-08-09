Watch: Trump will run in 2024 — and here are the hidden clues: former RNC official

Former President Trump addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference, better known as CPAC, in a nearly two-hour speech on Saturday in Dallas, which was littered with clues he plans to run in 2024.

The appearance raised eyebrows with both Republican and Democratic political analysts.

On Monday, writing for The Bulwark, former Republican National Committee official Tim Miller said the speech served as a reality check to any conservative who thinks Trump will step aside and let a new generation of Republican leaders guide the party. Miller asserted that Trump’s CPAC speech was littered with clues he intends to run, citing “both his intentions and the strength he would bring to that campaign."

Your browser does not support the video tag. roar-assets-auto.rbl.ms

"If you, like me, had been compartmentalizing a Trump 2024 run for mental-health purposes, I’m sorry to break it to you, but he looks like a man who is definitely running for president in 2024," Miller wrote.

His speech, Miller wrote, was rich with clues he intends to run. Trump once again lied about the 2020 election, saying, "I won twice and did much better the second time than I did the first getting millions and millions of more votes than in 2016 ... We may have to do it again." And he fired up the crowd about the direction of the country, saying "They've turned it into a nightmare so quickly, the election was rigged and stolen. And now our country is being systematically destroyed."

Enjoy short breaking news videos? Click to subscribe to RawStory.TV for free.

"Here’s what we know," Miller wrote. "The man speaking to an adoring crowd at CPAC was someone who is already campaigning, who has a narrative that will be tough to pierce, and who owns an entire new crop of succubus surrogates who have juice with the base. His hands may be tiny and soft, but his grip on the party is pretty tight."

In an interview with New York Magazine in late June, Trump stated that he had already made up his mind on whether or not he would run in 2024 for re-election. He said his only remaining decision was if he should announce before, or after November’s midterm elections.

Multiple GOP leaders including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have publicly and privately urged Trump not to make a formal announcement prior to the midterms. The party’s leaders fear that it will force GOP candidates up and down the ballot to declare support or opposition for him, as well as drain fundraising dollars from candidates in this cycle for a race still two years away.

Despite pressure from GOP leaders, it seems Trump is teetering on the edge of announcing his 2024 presidential run, and it’s not a matter of if but when he will formally announce his upcoming bid for the White House. Concluding his CPAC speech on Saturday Trump stated, "America's comeback begins this November, and it will continue onward with the unstoppable momentum that we are going to develop in November 2024."

In his remarks, he once again repeatedly and falsely claimed that the 2020 election was rigged and that he needed to "Make America Great Again" following the Democratic Party’s control. Many political analysts are concluding that Trump used the speech as a soft-launching for his 2024 presidential campaign.

Trump also falsely claimed in the speech, "I won twice and did much better the second time than I did the first getting millions and millions of more votes than in 2016 ... We may have to do it again."

Enjoy short breaking news videos? Click to subscribe to RawStory.TV for free.