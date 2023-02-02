Trump won’t commit to supporting 2024 Republican presidential nominee if it’s not him
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Republican State Committee's Annual Meeting on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Salem, New Hampshire. - Scott Eisen/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday refused to commit to supporting the 2024 Republican presidential nominee — if he doesn’t win it. “It would depend. I would give you the same answer I gave in 2016,” Trump said in an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt. “It would have to depend on who the nominee was.” The GOP needs a unified base of support to unseat President Joe Biden, who is expected to announce his own reelection bid soon. The worst-case scenario for Republicans would be a losing Trump launching a third-party or independent bid, which would siphon votes away from the...