Trump won’t commit to supporting 2024 Republican presidential nominee if it’s not him

"Yes," said Sununu, who has signaled he is considering a run for president himself in 2024. "I'm a Republican. I'm going to support the Republican nominee because I can guarantee they're better than any of the Democrats that will likely sit in that presidential seat."

"Even if it's Donald Trump," said Camerota.

"I don't think it's going to be Donald Trump, but yeah, I'm going to support the Republican nominee, to be sure," said Sununu.

"Because I think that you did at a dinner call, Donald Trump, 'effing crazy,'" said Camerota.

"Yeah, that was funny," said Sununu. "It was a roast. It was a funny joke. Couple things. Let's take a step back. First, I don't think Joe Biden will be the only nominee on the Democrat side. There's no doubt the left wing isn't going to hand over the next six years to that guy. There's going to be challenges. There's going to be a lot of politics to be played out. Again, if you're saying I wouldn't support the nominee because I made a joke at the roast, it was a good joke. I take pride in that, I got a lot of laughs."

"No, it is a funny joke, but I mean, sometimes there's a germ of truth to jokes," said Camerota. "If it's what you feel, why would you say you support him?"

"I made a lot of jokes about my own family, about Joe Biden and Jen Psaki. I make jokes about everybody," said Sununu. "Look, the fact that you have so many politicians in this world that take themselves so seriously, everyone has lost a sense of humor, there's no sense of lightening the mood a little bit. We have very serious jobs. But believe me, the job is a lot bigger than ourselves, okay? So the fact that someone might say something humorous or whatever doesn't qualify or disqualify them from anything. Like I said, there's a lot of politics to be played out."

"It's also generous to say you would support Donald Trump because he did not extend that same courtesy to you or any other candidate today," said Camerota.

"Are you surprised?" said Sununu. "Are we shocked by that? Right, Donald Trump's about Donald Trump. I don't think anybody should be shocked by that statement."

