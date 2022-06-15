Trump’s candidate Laxalt wins Nevada Republican primary for U.S. Senate
Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the chosen candidate of former Pres. Donald Trump, is the winner of the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. His closest opponent was Sam Brown, a war veteran who won the endorsement of the state Republican party.
The Associated Press called the race for Laxalt just after 10 p.m.

Laxalt will face Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in November. She is seeking a second term.

Laxalt is the grandson of the late Nevada governor and U.S. Sen. Paul Laxalt and the son of Pete Domenici, the late U.S. Senator from New Mexico.

Laxalt was raised in Virginia and moved to Nevada after serving as a Navy judge advocate general. He won election in 2014 as Attorney General and lost the post to Aaron Ford, a Democrat, in 2018.

