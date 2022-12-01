Trump’s company blames tax fraud on ‘greedy’ Allen Weisselberg at NYC trial
Former CFO Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on Nov. 17, 2022, in New York City. - Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images North America/TNS

NEW YORK — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump’s family real estate business asked a Manhattan jury Thursday not to hold the company responsible for financial fraud committed by its veteran money man. In her closing argument, defense lawyer Susan Necheles said the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal tax fraud case against the two Trump Organization entities — Trump Corporation and Trump Payroll Corporation — was about former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg’s false tax returns, which his employer was not responsible for. “We are here today for one reason and one reason only: ...