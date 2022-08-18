Trump’s fundraising off Mar-a-Lago raid hit $1 million a day – and it’s still higher than usual

When Donald Trump announced that the FBI was raiding Mar-a-Lago his fundraising operation went into high gear, and produced tremendous results: up to $1 million a day, and still trending higher than usual more than a week after federal agents removed 20 cartons including at least 11 sets of classified materials.
"Contributions to Trump’s political action committee topped $1 million on at least two days after the Aug. 8 search of his Palm Beach, Fla., estate, according to two people familiar with the figures," The Washington Post reports, calling it a "cash bonanza."
"The daily hauls jumped from a level of $200,000 to $300,000 that had been typical in recent months, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss nonpublic information," The Post adds, noting more than 100 fundraising emails have been sent. "The donations stayed unusually high for several more days and are still above average, both of these people said, though they have leveled off in recent days. There are more contributors than usual, these people said, and the average donation has climbed."
Describing the Mar-a-Lago themed fundraising emails as a "firehose," The Post offered some examples: “THEY BROKE INTO MY HOME,” “They’re coming after YOU,” and “THIS IS INSANE.”
"One message included a poll asking, 'Do you agree that President Trump is being politically persecuted?' Another promised 'an exclusive 1300% MATCH today only!,' a common tactic used to encourage people to respond immediately."
The Daily Beast last week reported Trump's "campaign wants to cash in on his Florida residence being raided by FBI agents. 'My home, Mar-a-Lago, was raided by the FBI,' an early Wednesday morning fundraising email stated. 'These are dark times for our Nation,” the message continued. 'WITCH HUNT,' another email sent out by Trump’s Save America PAC declared, while soliciting donations."