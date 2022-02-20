'The criminal conspiracy that is Donald Trump is being exposed': Congresswoman weighs in on former president's legal problems
Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-V.I.) recently weighed in on the multiple investigations former President Donald Trump is currently facing.

On Saturday, February 19, the Democratic lawmaker appeared on MSNBC News with Ali Velshi where they discussed the lawsuits Trump is facing along with the latest subpoenas he and his family members have received from New York Attorney General Letitia James.

From the Trump Organization's financial and legal woes in New York to the politically-driven investigation he is facing in Georgia, TrumpWorld is at the center of multiple controversies that could be detrimental to his personal and professional platforms. According to Plaskett, it may finally be time for Trump to face consequences for his questionable dealings.

“Donald Trump is being exposed. Whether it’s his dereliction of duty, whether it is infractions of the Emoluments Clause, using his office for his own financial...games," Plaskett said. "It’s all coming out now."

As a former assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice's Civil Division, Plasket believes it is time for the department to move forward with holding Trump accountable for his actions. Such a move would be in addition to the multiple lawsuits Trump is facing along with the Congressional investigations into the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.



Plaskett said, “The nonsense that we have to clean up from Donald Trump is profound.”

In wake of Trump's second impeachment, Plaskett was named as House impeachment manager. During Trump's impeachment trial in February of 2021, "presented House Democrats' argument that Trump played a leading role in both organizing and ordering the attack on the nation's citadel of democracy."

