'He literally surrendered': Trump mocked for 'never surrender' tweet

On Thursday, August 24, former President Donald Trump surrendered to authorities at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. This was the fourth time Trump has been booked on criminal charges but only the first time a mugshot was taken.

Making his return to X, formerly Twitter, Trump posted that mugshot and tweeted, in all caps, "ELECTION INTERFERENCE. NEVER SURRENDER! DONALDJTRUMP.COM."

This was Trump's first tweet since January 8, 2021, which was only two days after the January 6 insurrection. X CEO Elon Musk reinstated Trump's once-suspended @realdonaldtrump account after acquiring the platform, but Trump has refrained from using it and opted to use his Truth Social platform instead — until now.

The posted was slammed by his critics, who point out that on August 24, surrendering is exactly what he did.

The Messenger's Adam Wollner noted the irony of Trump's tweet, posting, "After surrendering at the Fulton County jail, Trump posts 'never surrender.'"

The Lincoln Project, a conservative anti-Trump group, mocked Trump as well and tweeted, "Welcome back, Donald. Where'd all your friends go?"

CNN columnist Holly Thomas compared Trump to a "Valley girl," tweeting, "Absolutely love the valley girliness of Trump's post-surrender interview."

Pundit Jack Bowers ridiculed Trump as well.

Bowers said of Trump's surrender, "All this for a literal LOOSER who was so desperate not to be a looser that he tried to literally overturn the results of a state that wouldn't even have made a difference in him loosing. What a LOOSER."

The Meidas Touch Network observed, "Trump just tweeted for the first time since his reinstatement on this app. He posted his mugshot with the words 'ELECTION INTERFERENCE' and 'NEVER SURRENDER!' This is especially ironic because the mugshot depicts Trump after he surrendered to authorities for election interference crimes."

Journalist Libby Emmons mockingly tweeted, "He's BACK."