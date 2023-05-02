Behind-the-scenes video shows Tucker Carlson making sexually suggestive remarks to Fox News colleague: report
After announcing Tucker Carlson's departure in late April, Fox News didn't get into specific reasons for firing their top-rated host. But reportedly, Carlson had alienated Fox News owner Rupert Murdoch himself, and the Murdochs came to view Carlson — high ratings and all — as a liability.

According to Media Matters' Matt Gertz, the website has obtained a copy of a behind-the-scenes video in which Carlson is seen telling Fox Nation's Piers Morgan, "If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique, but you know, but it's your show. It's totally up to you."

Morgan responds, "We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week."

Gertz notes that in the video, Carlson "is wearing the same outfit he wears in the video for an April 2022 interview on Morgan's TalkTV show."

"They discussed Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle, Carlson's 'gut feeling' that former President Donald Trump wouldn't seek reelection and whether Carlson himself would run, and Elon Musk's then-pending takeover of Twitter," Gertz recalls.

In a different behind-the-scenes video that Media Matters obtained, Carlson is seen vehemently criticizing Fox Nation, Fox News' streaming service, as "hard to use" and technologically flawed.