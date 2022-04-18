Fox host Tucker Carlson has been mocked for days after his homoerotic documentary trailer on testosterone. But in video clips Sunday, one of Carlson's new therapies for low-T, something he claims exists only because of the emasculation of men.
As a fact-check, low testosterone levels are consistent with age in men and have been observed since the late 1920s. Carlson appears to believe that it isn't a natural part of aging. One of the solutions he pushed on his special was "testicle tanning." It's a kind of red-light therapy that the documentary claims is a solution to low T. It's unclear if someone could get a sunburn as a result of the "testicle tanning," however.
After the segment, Carlson welcoming rocker Kid Rock, who couldn't stop laughing about the idea of "testicle tanning."
"Dude, stop," Rock said. "Dude, stop. Testicle tanning?"
See the clips below:
Next guest up for Tucker is Kid Rock, who seems befuddled by the previous segment on testicle tanning. Tucker tries to get him to take it seriously, but even Kid is confused.pic.twitter.com/UFowYYFvdZ— Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ron Filipkowski \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1650234634