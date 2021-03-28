Tugs, dredgers still struggle to free ship blocking Suez Canal

By Yusri Mohamed ISMAILIA, Egypt (Reuters) - Suez Canal salvage teams were alternating between dredging and tugging on Sunday to dislodge a massive container ship blocking the busy waterway, while two sources said efforts had been complicated by rock under the ship's bow. Dredgers working to dislodge the stranded vessel have so far shifted 27,000 cubic metres of sand, to a depth of 18 metres, and efforts would continue around the clock according to wind conditions and tides, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said in a statement. Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has ordered preparations for ...
The fight for Democracy hasn’t ended. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Support honest journalism.
Tired of ads? Want to support our progressive journalism? Click to learn more.
JOIN FOR $1
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: corrections@rawstory.com.
Lindsey Graham bought an AR-15 because he fears 'gangs' coming to South Carolina after a natural disaster
March 28, 2021
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) insisted on Sunday that he needs an AR-15 assault-style rifle to prepare for "gangs" that might attack him following a natural disaster.
While interviewing Graham on Fox News Sunday, host Chris Wallace asked the senator about a push from Democrats to enact a new assault weapons ban following two recent mass shootings.
<p> "I would challenge [Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer] to bring the assault weapons ban to the floor of the United States Senate," Graham told Wallace. "It won't get 50 votes, much less 60." </p><p> "I own an AR-15," he continued. "If there's a natural disaster in South Carolina where the cops can't protect my neighborhood, my house will be the last ones that the gangs will come to because I can defend myself." </p><p> Graham added: "You don't have to have an AR-15 but if you have one lawfully, I think you should be allowed to keep it." </p><p> Watch the video below from Fox News. </p><p> <br/> </p><div class="rm-embed embed-media"><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Fsqq92mtl2c" title="YouTube video player" width="560"> </iframe></div>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Lauren Boebert whines about smears from the 'Left' in plea for donations -- and it doesn't go well
March 28, 2021
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) took to Twitter on Sunday morning to beg for donations while complaining at the same time that she is being "smeared" by "the Left."
In her tweet, the gun-toting GOP lawmaker who seems to spend a great deal of her time on Twitter insisted, "I need to send a STRONG message to the Left as they desperately try to smear me day in & day out."
Specifically, she wrote, "I've got a few days until the end-of-quarter fundraising deadline. I need to send a STRONG message to the Left as they desperately try to smear me day in & day out. Let's raise another $150,000 before the end of the quarter. Donate what you can today:" with a link to her website.
As you can imagine, critics flooded her comments --very few of them complimentary -- as you can see below:
<div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7859dea7e0d35e7b8564056fe2d1a34e" id="bc5a9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376161379829317634"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert Raising money on Palm Sunday and Passover? Jesus is going to flip your Moneychanger table, L-Boe</div> — Matt Mahoney (@Matt Mahoney)<a href="https://twitter.com/MattMan_IWS/statuses/1376161379829317634">1616937415.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4874036898e80a86958de4000a96bc7a" id="709d9"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162098972069896"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert Trump says we should give our money to him. He will disperse after he pays himself, Melania, Don Jr,… https://t.co/EQ3hOA93Fy</div> — Vaccinated (@Vaccinated)<a href="https://twitter.com/SandyInPlover/statuses/1376162098972069896">1616937586.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a75736c91621f072950a484825487136" id="4c813"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162809629802500"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert Need to buy more guns?</div> — Frank J Monocchi (@Frank J Monocchi)<a href="https://twitter.com/JMonocchi/statuses/1376162809629802500">1616937756.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="da8bd4779d60356bc836a0c0689797f5" id="7b6c8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162188310757381"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert "...to the Left as they desperately try to smear me day in & day out." Uh no. No need to do so. You… https://t.co/Y7BCwTCyB6</div> — PoliCyn (@PoliCyn)<a href="https://twitter.com/CynPoli/statuses/1376162188310757381">1616937608.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="37f924499d98e1b23257d6c272768f19" id="ac851"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162890231783427"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert If you've still got a few days until the end-of-quarter deadline, just raise the prices at the diner… https://t.co/gXVrs1ZTPN</div> — Tess Gregory (@Tess Gregory)<a href="https://twitter.com/themustress/statuses/1376162890231783427">1616937775.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f3657d73e113ff3eeaa4457148e601ef" id="49a6d"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162947978960896"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert That is the only thing you know to do. Asking people to donate money. That does not send any message… https://t.co/1tPHo8ehfw</div> — JMDA (@JMDA)<a href="https://twitter.com/JMDA48401744/statuses/1376162947978960896">1616937789.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="94d6325512487522e1b67660085f71e6" id="2ff1a"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376163638097154051"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert Boobert is still using social media to call for violent insurrection btw https://t.co/KnSNxNk8Ht</div> — 🌎 Kevin Leecaster (⧖) (@🌎 Kevin Leecaster (⧖))<a href="https://twitter.com/KbLeecaster/statuses/1376163638097154051">1616937953.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="933a145ad016177d13ea5bd81cd75ec8" id="422f0"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376161185523851271"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert Not a cent bobo!!</div> — Watching (@Watching)<a href="https://twitter.com/WitnessOnly/statuses/1376161185523851271">1616937369.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f7e865f107936d69f6fbace0638185c5" id="247e8"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162080873709571"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert “Please send me more money. I haven’t done anything productive yet, but send me more money!”</div> — Ralph Smith (@Ralph Smith)<a href="https://twitter.com/RalphSm59643471/statuses/1376162080873709571">1616937582.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d0c806c52b56f358755fc8eac8295cd6" id="4be29"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162204706217985"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert America doesn’t send money to traitors</div> — Taguba (@Taguba)<a href="https://twitter.com/vanallenmark/statuses/1376162204706217985">1616937612.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="72669d65fc815a244018d87e63262380" id="7ce04"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376161177198329858"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert I’d rather you use the money for a degree.</div> — Evan (@Evan)<a href="https://twitter.com/daviddunn177/statuses/1376161177198329858">1616937367.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="03ad3b4f9c8c20d15f3a36266713a487" id="b31e7"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162893738045441"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert GRIFTER</div> — Wolverine2018 (@Wolverine2018)<a href="https://twitter.com/Wolverine20181/statuses/1376162893738045441">1616937776.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5c764b0f388f7c7a310221d395e76187" id="6ad13"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376163078128078851"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert If you actually worked</div> — ryan m (@ryan m)<a href="https://twitter.com/elbow76/statuses/1376163078128078851">1616937820.0</a></blockquote></div> <p><br/></p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aac5485cedec1777a8d51bc5f6ceeb33" id="1b263"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1376162166634651655"><div style="margin:1em 0">@laurenboebert Yeah...no, QBert. https://t.co/8G0UqwZAUv</div> — Cathy De 💙🇺🇸💙 (@Cathy De 💙🇺🇸💙)<a href="https://twitter.com/cathyde/statuses/1376162166634651655">1616937603.0</a></blockquote></div><p><br/></p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Georgia's 'Jim Crow' voting bill is likely to blow up in Republicans' faces: analysis
March 28, 2021
In a column for NBC, attorney Teri Kanefield claimed that the highly restrictive voter suppression bill signed into law by Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp could come back to hurt the GOP in the state.
Aside from possible boycotts that could damage an economy that is already reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic that raged out of control under former president Donald Trump, the attorney suggested that a wave of lawsuits -- including from President Joe Biden's Justice Department -- could gut the bill leaving Republicans with just a bad public relations backlash to show for their efforts.
<p>As Kanefield writes, there are ways that opponents of the bill can fight back that could put the GOP lawmakers who passed the bill back on their heels.</p><p>"The provisions that make it harder for people to vote and the nonsensical provisions can be overridden by federal legislation. The Constitution specifically gives Congress the power to regulate federal elections: <a href="https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/article-1/section-4/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Article I, Section 4</a> gives it the power to make or alter rules for conducting federal elections. The <a href="https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/amendment-14/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">14th Amendment</a> and <a href="https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/amendment-15/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">15th Amendment</a> prevent states from discriminating based on race," she wrote. "Because so many of these restrictive provisions disproportionally affect minority voters, <a href="https://www.democracydocket.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2021/03/2021.03.25-Complaint-As-Filed-Misc.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">lawsuits are already being filed</a> challenging the law."</p><p>What could hurt Republicans in the state even more is the recent history of the GOP trying to tamp down the vote -- only to see it backfire. </p><p>"As we saw in the April primaries, when Republicans in Wisconsin tried to make it harder for people to vote, people don't like it when they feel their voices are being suppressed. The Wisconsin Republicans faced a backlash from voters, who turned up in massive numbers, <a href="https://twitter.com/benwikler/status/1249869235683196928" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">viewing the hurdles erected by Republicans as a challenge</a>. As a result, <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/13/us/politics/wisconsin-primary-results.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Democrats scored an important win </a>when challenger Jill Karofsky ousted conservative incumbent Daniel Kelly from the Wisconsin Supreme Court," the attorney wrote. "Georgia already has a well-organized voter support team, <a href="https://fairfight.com/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Fair Fight</a>, headed by Stacey Abrams."</p><p>More importantly, she added, is the message Republican lawmakers sent to voters.</p><p>"The Republicans are also on notice: Citizens are not likely to vote for the party that passes mean-spirited and anti-democratic laws. In the words of <a href="https://twitter.com/Redistrict/status/1375492866747871237" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">Cook Political Report editor Dave Wasserman</a>, the Georgia Republicans may have 'just handed Democrats their best turnout tool for 2022 & beyond.' After all, when a party outlaws giving water to voters stuck in long lines, what does it say about their values?" she asked.</p><p>You can read the <a href="https://www.nbcnews.com/think/opinion/georgia-s-jim-crow-voter-suppression-bill-now-law-here-ncna1262254" target="_blank">whole piece here</a>.</p>
CONTINUE READING Show less
Trending
Latest
Videos
Copyright © 2021 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.