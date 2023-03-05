Tulsi Gabbard claims former party is 'hostile towards people of faith' in CPAC rant
Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard used her platform at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) to criticize her former party, by urging "Americans to view one another as children of God," The Christian Post reports.

This comes just days after the former Hawaii congresswoman "falsely claimed President Joe Biden has chosen his cabinet members based solely on factors of 'genetics' and 'race' – while comparing Biden to Hitler."

During her speech, Gabbard said Democrats are attempting to "erase the presence of God from every facet of public life," asserting "they cannot be trusted to protect our inalienable God-given rights enshrined in the Constitution and should not be in power."

The Christian Post reports:

After outlining her disillusion with the present state of the Democratic Party, especially when it comes to foreign policy, she lamented that her former party is 'openly hostile towards people of faith and spirituality.'

The newly registered Independent and former presidential said Americans should "recognize each other as children of God," emphasizing her belief people should "appreciate that every one of us belongs to God and to no one else."

Gabbard even recited Thomas Jefferson's words, "God who gave us life gave us liberty," and asked "Can the liberties of a nation be secure when we have removed the conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?"

However, according to The Christian Post, after proclaiming the need for Americans to view everyone equally, Gabbard proceeded to "rip the characterization of not referring to someone by their chosen pronouns as sexual harassment before maintaining that 'when those in power deny the existence of objective truth, we take away all boundaries in our society and the truth becomes whatever those in power say it is at any given time.'"

The Christian Post reports:

The Biden administration, she added, was 'spitting in the face of every one of us as women by rejecting the fact that we as women exist and are not just a construct of someone's mind,' adding, 'There is no greater expression of hatred and hostility towards women than trying to erase us as an entire category of people.'