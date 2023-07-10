Turkey ends opposition to Sweden's NATO membership, Stoltenberg says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg looks on as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) shakes hands with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, prior to their meeting ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius. -/NATO/dpa
Turkey agreed to submit Sweden's NATO membership bid for ratification to the Turkish parliament as soon as possible, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday in Vilnius. Stoltenberg met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on the eve of the NATO summit to overcome the months-long deadlock. A joint statement issued by the three leaders does not state how much time the Turkish parliament has to ratify Sweden's bid. The surprise announcement comes after Erdoğan linked earlier on Monday Sweden's entry to NATO with the revival of Turke...