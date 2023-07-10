Turkey ends opposition to Sweden's NATO membership, Stoltenberg says

Speaking on CNN over the weekend, former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan praised Kemp as someone who knows “what conservative leadership looks like — and he did it in a non-hateful way.”

“He’s conservative but not angry,” Duncan added. “That, to me, is the model. If Brian Kemp wants to run for president, then I’ll certainly be there to help him.”



But according to the Journal-Constitution, Kemp hardly has the infrastructure in place for a presidential run.

"He has just a few staffers working on his federal political action committee, and his political circle remains very tight. Even in Georgia, where Trump has suffered some of his most stinging electoral setbacks, the former president still leads Kemp 100% and other Republicans in polls. That has many at the state Capitol and beyond skeptical about a Kemp presidential bid," AJC's report stated.

Read the full report over at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.