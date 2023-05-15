Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum

By Huseyin Hayatsever and Jonathan Spicer ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan's opponents face an uphill struggle to end his two-decade rule of Turkey in a runoff vote on May 28 after he performed better than predicted in a first round of voting on Sunday but fell short of an outright majority. Turks woke on Monday to see support for Erdogan just below the 50% threshold needed to avoid sending the NATO-member country to a second round of a presidential election viewed as passing judgement on his autocratic rule. Pro-government media cheered the outcome, with Yeni Safak newspaper procla...
Trump advisers used outraged AOC tweets to pump him up backstage during CNN town hall: report
May 15, 2023
Former President Donald Trump's advisers pumped him up during his CNN town hall by showing him supportive social media posts at commercial breaks.
The ex-president acted more aggressive toward moderator Kaitlan Collins after the first commercial break, when his longtime adviser Jason Miller showed him freshly posted tweets from prominent Democrats criticizing the network's decision to host the event and declaring Trump the winner, reported Axios.
"He was the leader of the free world again," said one Trump confidant.
Trump had been getting frustrated by Collins' questions and fact checks, but the backstage pep talk -- which included tweets from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Andrew Yang and the Lincoln Project -- seemed to boost his spirits.
"Jason Miller was trying to pump his boss up, was trying to get him motivated," said Axios correspondent Alex Thompson. "You know, his version of a halftime locker room speech was to show Donald Trump some tweets. We saw that he was showing Donald Trump how the town hall was playing in real time. He showed tweets from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, showing they were criticizing CNN for how they were handling the town hall. They essentially were saying that Donald Trump was doing well. Jason Miller said, 'Keep doing what you are doing.' That's why Donald Trump came in and tried to steamroll over Kaitlan Collins. Donald Trump's team thought it went so well, they're in talks with other networks to do other town halls."
Trump's team is also trying to set up in-depth interviews as the former president campaigns for a second term in office, and he kept up his attacks on Collins and gloated about the coverage in a late-night social media post.
"It’s really amazing to watch the head of CNN get absolutely lambasted for asking me to do a so-called Town Hall," Trump posted on his Truth Social network. "In all fairness, nobody had any problems with what he wanted to do until after the show started, when they quickly realized that Ms. Collins was not exactly Barbara Walters, or even close. That’s when the trouble from the Radical Left started. Neurotic little AOC with the bad looking boyfriend, went crazy. 'He owns CNN, he’s in their head,' they screamed. CNN, take the GREAT RATINGS!"
05 15 2023 05 55 36 youtu.be
Revealed: Republicans' divine plan to turn Kansas into 'conservative sanctuary'
May 15, 2023
TOPEKA — Adam Peters laced his sermon for Reno County Republicans with conspiracy theories about a liberal plot to turn their children against them, LGBTQ-friendly church pastors who signed a contract with Satan, the ubiquitous travesty of critical race theory, and make-believe enemies working to “foment violent conflict.”
Peters, the GOP chairman in Ellis County and an author for far-right publications, talked for two hours at the March 2 meeting at Riverside Baptist Church in Hutchinson, where he was joined by two state legislators and local GOP officials. He outlined his plans — tinted by hints of violence and the assurance that God is on their side — to turn Kansas into a conservative sanctuary.
The conversation, secretly recorded and shared with Kansas Reflector, celebrated religious beliefs that correspond directly with policies embraced by the Legislature during this year’s session. From the meeting’s opening prayer to the ending prayer, a divine calling was made clear: Republicans must purge the state of anyone who disagrees with their extremist positions on the LGBTQ community, reproductive health care, education and race.
“If you can make it hostile to that group of people, that small sliver of society, and have them move elsewhere, that does a huge amount to shut this down,” Peters said. “It’s both sides of it: You need to attract the good people here, and you also need to make it clear to the bad people, this isn’t gonna go well for you.”
With supermajority control of both the Senate and House, Republican lawmakers routinely entertain policy ideas shaped by fringe religious views — restrictions placed on transgender residents, anti-abortion propaganda, tax dollars for private schools, a refusal to acknowledge systemic racism.
A religious pulse shakes every pillar of the Statehouse, from invocations that begin daily sessions to competing morning prayer groups to a spiritual adviser who roams the halls to the Bible clutched in John Brown’s hand in the famous mural on the second floor.
The application of religion takes various shapes in legislative debate — as justification for attacks on marginalized people, or a rebuke to the prevailing vote.
For Rep. Tobias Schlingensiepen, a Democrat who serves as senior minister at First Congregational Church in Topeka, there is a right way and wrong way to combine religion and politics. He said a Christian politician should be looking out for people who don’t have a voice and criticizing those who have all the money and power.
In an interview for this series, Schlingensiepen responded to Peters’ comments from the meeting in Hutchinson. Schlingensiepen condemned those who “misunderstand themselves as the moral gatekeepers of society,” the ones who want to decide “who’s good with God and who isn’t.”
“We’re not talking about religion as people’s personal way of navigating life and dealing with life’s difficulties,” Schlingensiepen said. “We’re talking its exploitation, where it’s being used in order to suggest to someone that something’s being taken away from you, or that somehow you’re being harmed.”
Peters, who founded Right Edge Magazine and writes for Conservative Institute, depicted political conservatives as victims as he addressed the gathering of Reno County Republicans. They were being threatened, he said, by people who wield critical race theory, as well as critical gender theory and queer theory, with the goal of deconstructing societal norms.
“We need to use the tools that are at our disposal,” Peters said. “You know, if we look in scripture, there was a time when the nation of Israel had to take up arms in defense of themselves.”
Peters did not respond to an email seeking comment for this series.
His five-point plan to turn Kansas into a conservative sanctuary starts with “some ideas in it to make things less than ideal for the folks involved,” Peters said.
“So for example,” he said, “I believe we need to absolve drivers from both civil and criminal liability if they strike rioters who are blocking a public right of way.”
Peters falsely claimed “many people were dragged to other vehicles and savagely beaten” during riots in 2020, which were inspired by the police murder of George Floyd. Those tactics, Peters warned, “could easily come back.” In fact, he said, “things are probably gonna get worse before they get better.”
Amber Dickinson, an associate professor of political science at Washburn University, said Peters’ “troubling” comments about taking up arms and legalizing vehicular manslaughter could be considered hate speech.
“They’re asking people to martyr up … and that is really scary to me,” Dickinson said.
She said the religious views expressed by Peters go “way beyond” beliefs held by most Kansans who identify as Christian and are “just trying to live their life in a way that they think is good and right.”
“It is normal to have a belief in a higher power, if you choose to have that belief,” Dickinson said. “It is not normal to create an army for this higher power and then do vigilante justice, in your opinion, on Earth. That is well beyond the tenants of what most people believe. I mean, goodness. That’s really scary.”
Other points in Peters’ plan include making it a felony for a mob to invade a business, allowing the attorney general to initiate criminal charges when local prosecutors decline, changing the way Kansas Supreme Court justices are appointed because the Kansas Bar Association currently plays an outsized role, and adopting rules that ban critical theory from being used in workplace training.
“It’s hard to argue that critical theory is not a main driver behind much of the degradation that we’re seeing in society today — whether it’s rising crime, whether it’s rising suicide rates, whether it’s racial strife, whether it’s just about anything else,” Peters said.
The problems won’t be fixed overnight, Peters said. It would take work, courage and, most importantly, prayer.
“The only thing that will ever save America or save any nation is our lord and savior,” Peters said.
Peters praised legislation introduced this year by Sen. Mark Steffen, who was in attendance, to ban gender-affirming care.
Steffen campaigned in 2020 on the idea that “following God’s ideals Biblically guarantees a nation’s success.” This year, he offered to convert a Muslim woman who asked him how he planned to represent non-Christian constituents. Steffen denied making the offer, despite audio of the conversation that proved he did. He later said he felt overwhelmed by news coverage of his lie, then realized the experience was “a gift the good Lord gave me.”
Speaking alongside Peters at the March meeting, Steffen said Kansas has an opportunity “to be the bastion of our traditional values.”
Reno County GOP chairman Ryan Patton opened and closed the meeting with a prayer. The county has lost its way, Patton said in his closing prayer, and only God can help.
“We just anxiously await your return so we can just get past all of this in your name,” Patton said.
John Whitesell, a Reno County commissioner, urged the 50-75 Republicans who attended the meeting to help spread the gospel.
“There are a lot of people in this county that are willing to put their life and their honor on the line to fight against some of the stuff,” Whitesell said. “So now what you need to ask yourself is what can I do?”
Kansas Reflector is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Kansas Reflector maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sherman Smith for questions: info@kansasreflector.com. Follow Kansas Reflector on Facebook and Twitter.
Two-time world poker champion Doyle Brunson has died at the age of 89, his family said Sunday.
"It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of our father, Doyle Brunson. He was a beloved Christian man, husband, father and grandfather," the Brunson family said in a statement posted on Twitter by Brunson's agent, Brian Balsbaugh.
"We'll have more to say over the coming days as we honor his legacy. Please keep Doyle and our family in your prayers. May he rest in peace."
No cause of death was given.
Brunson, who was known as "The Godfather of Poker" and "Texas Dolly," won 10 World Series of Poker tournaments and was a two-time world champion with back-to-back wins at the World Series of Poker main event in 1976 and 1977.
Usually seen wearing his cowboy hat, Brunson made more than $6 million in live tournament earnings.
In 1979 he wrote one of the first books about poker strategy, "Super System," which is regarded as the bible of the game.
To his long-time poker opponent Daniel Negreanu, he was a "legend."
"There will never be another Doyle Brunson," Negreanu tweeted.
"He will be missed by many, the Godfather of Poker."
Five-time WSOP champion Scotty Nguyen said he "can't believe this day has come."
"You will always be held high in our hearts, the man, the myth, the legend & THE GODFATHER of poker baby!" Nguyen tweeted.
"Rest in Peace to the Biggest Legend of Them All. Thank you for being the consummate player and gentleman. No one will ever fill your seat," World Series of Poker tweeted.
Actor James Woods also paid tribute to Brunson, posting a picture on Twitter of himself with the poker legend.
"This one is a heartbreaker. Doyle Brunson, the greatest poker player who ever lived, has cashed in his chips," Woods tweeted.
"Doyle was so kind and helpful to me. He was gracious to my late dear brother and every friend I introduced him to. A gentleman and a genuine legend."
Born in Texas, Brunson played basketball at university but a knee injury ended his hopes of going professional.
Brunson was inducted into the Poker Hall of Fame in 1988.
© 2023 AFP
