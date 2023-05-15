Turkey faces election runoff, Erdogan seen with momentum

By Huseyin Hayatsever and Jonathan Spicer ANKARA (Reuters) - President Tayyip Erdogan's opponents face an uphill struggle to end his two-decade rule of Turkey in a runoff vote on May 28 after he performed better than predicted in a first round of voting on Sunday but fell short of an outright majority. Turks woke on Monday to see support for Erdogan just below the 50% threshold needed to avoid sending the NATO-member country to a second round of a presidential election viewed as passing judgement on his autocratic rule. Pro-government media cheered the outcome, with Yeni Safak newspaper procla...