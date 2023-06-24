Turmoil in Russia: Reactions from foreign governments

(Reuters) -Following are reactions from foreign governments to the news from Russia, where President Vladimir Putin vowed on Saturday to crush what he called an armed mutiny after rebellious mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin said he had taken control of a southern city. UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT VOLODYMYR ZELENSKIY "Anyone who chooses the path of evil destroys themselves. "For a long time, Russia used propaganda to mask its weakness and the stupidity of its government. And now there is so much chaos that no lie can hide it. "Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness. And the longer Russia ke...
How Bob Dylan ran afoul of the FBI
June 24, 2023
On November 22, a little more than two weeks after the Newsweek article [a derogatory profile on Dylan], John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. On December 13, Bob Dylan received an award from the Emergency Civil Rights Committee. Things did not go well.
Problems arose when Dylan, who had been drinking throughout the ceremony, gave a rambling acceptance speech that reads more as an out-loud, unfiltered internal monologue, rather than a thought-through statement of views, let alone the expected thank you at an awards ceremony. In part, he said:
So, I accept this reward — not reward [laughter], award on behalf of Phillip Luce who led the group to Cuba which all people should go down to Cuba. I don’t see why anybody can’t go to Cuba. I don’t see what’s going to hurt by going any place. I don’t know what’s going to hurt anybody’s eyes to see anything. On the other hand, Phillip is a friend of mine who went to Cuba. I’ll stand up and to get uncompromisable about it, which I have to be to be honest, I just got to be, as I got to admit that the man who shot President Kennedy, Lee Oswald, I don’t know exactly where — what he thought he was doing, but I got to admit honestly that I too — I saw some of myself in him. I don’t think it would have gone — I don’t think it could go that far. But I got to stand up and say I saw things that he felt, in me — not to go that far and shoot. [Boos and hisses]
Before ending his remarks, he scolded the crowd for booing, “Bill of Rights is free speech,” and saying he accepted the award “on behalf of James Forman of the Student Non-Violent Coordinating Committee and on behalf of the people who went to Cuba.” That too was met with boos as well as applause.
Dylan’s internal thought process aside, in most situations in 1963, his comments on Cuba alone would have been enough to get him into trouble, but given the proximity to the Kennedy assassination, his remarks about Oswald were unequivocally verboten. As a result, he would be forced to issue a public apology. Though his apology, consistent with Dylan speaking for himself alone, reads as a further elaboration on his own internal thinking:
when I spoke of Lee Oswald, I was speakin of the times I was not speakin of his deed if it was his deed the deed speaks for itself.
Apology or not, the speech had repercussions. Among other things, the incident found its way into the FBI’s files — by way of his girlfriend Suze Rotolo. As a report in her file noted:
ROBERT DYLAN, self-employed as a folksinger appeared on December 13, 1963, at the 10th Annual Bill of Rights Dinner held by the ECLC at the Americana Hotel, New York City. At this dinner, DYLAN received the Tom Paine Award given each year by the ECLC to the “foremost fighter for civil liberties.” In his acceptance speech DYLAN said that he agreed in part with LEE HARVEY OSWALD and thought that he understood OSWALD but would not have gone as far as OSWALD did.
A more elaborate account of the incident showed up in the nationally syndicated column of Fulton Lewis, Jr., which ridiculed the entire event, but made clear to get across Dylan’s remarks. For example, Lewis characterized James Baldwin, also honored at the event, as a “liberal egghead whose books dot the best seller list,” and, Robert Thompson, another attendee as “the top-ranking Communist official once convicted of violating the Smith Act.” He then delivered his shot at Dylan:
The ECRC Tom Paine Award went to folksinger Bob Dylan, who wore dirty chinos and a worn-out shirt. He accepted the award “on behalf of all those who went to Cuba because they’re young and I’m young and I’m proud of it.” He went on to say that he saw part of Lee Harvey Oswald “in myself.”
What is striking about the column is that it reads as though Lewis were at the dinner, though he never says as much, nor does he cite any source for what is a very detailed description of the event. So either he failed to mention his attendance — his byline has him in Washington, the dinner was in New York — or he received a rather detailed report from an unnamed source.
All this might be explained by the fact that Lewis had a friendly relationship with the FBI. An FBI memo from October 1963, which listed anti-communist writers “who have proved themselves to us,” including journalists Paul Harvey of ABC News, Victor Riesel of the Hall Syndicate, and Fulton Lewis Jr. of King Features Syndicate.
That particular mystery might be answered by information in the FBI file on Bob Dylan, which recent governmental releases show was created. Specifically, there is an FBI report on the Emergency Civil Liberties Committee, which includes a table of contents listing for a report on the dinner. Unfortunately, the actual report is not included in that document, though there is a notation on the informant — coded as T-3390-S — who supplied information on Dylan. Beyond that, there is a report from January 1964, which references a file on Dylan himself, though there he is called “Bobby Dyllon.” Bob Dylan, in other words, was a subject of a more particular kind of FBI attention.
While most writing on Dylan in this period focuses on his personal decisions and behavior, what is clear in looking at the concentrated events in his most political period is that he confronted a considerable amount of scrutiny and hostility. He was ridiculed in the media, kept from performing certain material on television, and had his spontaneous remarks used to justify the opening of an FBI file. Dylan, in other words, was up against more than he realized. In this, he was not alone.
Excerpted with permission from Whole World in an Uproar: Music Rebellion & Repression 1955-1972
Author Aaron J Leonard recently published Whole World in an Uproar: Music, Rebellion & Repression (1955-1972).
The book is an account of the long sixties through the lens of popular music artists such as Nina Simone, Jim Morrison, Phil Ochs, and Bob Dylan. One of the revelations in the book is how the FBI used remarks by Dylan in the wake of the Kennedy assassination to open a file on him.
Fear ye not the loss of trust
June 24, 2023
We inhabit a constitutional democracy. Whether it’s seen as liberal or illiberal, either way, it’s a democracy. Because it’s a democracy, there’s always going to be some person, some group or some party that does not like what’s going on so much that democracy, from their perspective, will always be in doubt.
Even the founders couldn’t bring themselves to trust democracy. Not completely. That’s why they built into it all these mechanisms that make the full flowering of a free republic pretty much impossible. Is there anyone who thinks that the Electoral College is not rooted in doubt about the people?
I can’t say I trust democracy either. Not all the time. Why would I? Why would anyone? Democracy can yield terrible outcomes, especially one like ours in which its founders built a system with all these antidemocratic mechanisms such that a lying, thieving, philandering sadist can be the nation’s president.
So before we get to any given issue at any given time that might raise any given suspicion about democracy, let’s first concede the truth – everyone in this country, everywhere in this country, in every time in this country’s history, has, at some point, had a reason to doubt the entire premise of democracy.
If you hear a dollop of annoyance in my voice, it’s because there are fellow inhabitants of this constitutional democracy who know the truth but pretend not to. I don’t know why they do this, though I have suspicions, but the impression left on the public is that democracy is an incredibly fragile thing – and that the only thing standing between it and chaos is the existing order.
Here’s William Galston, of the Brookings Institution, who knows the truth but, for whatever reason, pretends not to. “A constitutional democracy stands or falls with the effectiveness and trustworthiness of the systems through which laws are created and enforced. If you have fundamental doubts raised about those institutions, then constitutional democracy as a whole is in trouble.”
Galston was remarking on “the unprecedented nature of a federal criminal indictment of a former president compounded by the fact that [Donald] Trump has been charged by the Justice Department in the administration of the Democrat who defeated him in 2020 and who is his likeliest general election opponent in 2024, if Trump is nominated again by the Republican Party.”
This context, reported Post reporters Dan Balz, Ann Marimow and Perry Stein, has the potential of creating a no-win outcome for democracy. They wrote that “many fear that the 2024 election will not overcome the distrust of many Americans in their government and its pillars, almost no matter the outcome.”
Yes! That’s right! The 2024 election will not overcome the distrust of many Americans in their government and in their government’s institutions, almost no matter the outcome, because that’s the way things are in democracy. To fear something as ordinary as doubt in democracy is to fear nothing special.
Yet we are told we should fear it.
To be sure, no one alive has seen what’s happening. No one alive has seen a twice-impeached, twice-indicted former president split his time between the campaign trail and the courtroom. Few have imagined what might happen if he’s “convicted and elected,” wrote the Post reporters. “Could Trump pardon himself? Could he serve as president after a conviction? Could he run for office from a prison cell? Depending on events, those could become ripe for adjudication.”
Because we haven’t seen all this, all this is indeed extraordinary. “Not since the Vietnam War in the 1960s or perhaps the mid-19th century before the Civil War has the country’s governing structure faced such disunity and peril.”
But as it did after those crises, democracy will muddle on after this one. I don’t know how. No one knows how! In our history, however, we can have faith.
Democracy isn’t an incredibly fragile thing. Existing orders come and go, but our history shows that democracy muddles on. It shows that democracy keeps evolving, adapting, developing and changing into new orders of democracy. Will the new one order serve the old order? That’s a different question, isn’t it?
What I want to know is why our fellow inhabitants of this constitutional democracy, who know the truth about it, continue to pretend not to. Why are there people saying that we should fear the erosion of trust when trust, to some degree or another, by someone somewhere, is always being eroded? Why are we being told that “constitutional democracy as a whole is in trouble”?
Democracy will muddle on.
The same can’t be said, however, for the existing order.
The presidency can indeed save Trump
June 24, 2023
As you know, I think Donald Trump can win the Republican Party’s presidential nomination despite or because of being the subject of (so far) two criminal indictments. However, I don’t think he can beat a strong incumbent. That said, we need to talk about the foolish notion that the presidency can’t save him.
It can.
The notion that the presidency can’t save Trump is diffuse but came into focus shortly after he was indicted for a second time, this time on charges related to government secrets found at Mar-a-Lago. Hayes Brown, an editor at MSNBC, posted a piece with this headline: “The presidency can’t save Trump now.”
To Brown’s credit, he never wrote those words. (He said other smart and insightful things that I have come to associate with him.) Someone else wrote them*, probably. However, I don’t fault the headline writer. They were doing their job. I fault a culture in which such a headline is seen as truthful and accurate. It is neither. It is dangerously naive. We really need to say so.
If Trump were to regain the presidency, he could and likely would incapacitate federal investigations. I don’t know how, exactly, but I think we can trust in his impunity for morality, democracy and the law. A president can’t directly stop state and local prosecutors, of course, but they would almost certainly stop on their own. As we can trust in Trump’s impunity, we can trust in prosecutors’ fear of damaging their careers by attempting to prosecute a sitting president.
But what Trump actually does to prevent himself from being held criminally accountable isn’t as important, in my view, as widespread denial of the fact that he can do it, whatever it is, once he regains control of a bureaucracy that administers justice. Denial is usually diffuse, but it often comes into focus, as it did with “the presidency can’t save Trump now.” It can. His campaign is now a vengeance movement. The only thing that can stop him is democratic politics.
I admit that what I’m suggesting here is uncomfortable. Most people most of the time want to believe that justice will prevail. They want to believe that the law prevents bad people from doing bad things. The law does no such thing.
The law does not prevent agents of the state from searching my car, arresting me for reasons that suit them, injuring my social standing or even murdering me. The law does not prevent those with police authority from abusing it. What prevents them, if we’re lucky, is fear of democratic politics – of the potentiality of organizing against injustices done to me and others like me.
To give a specific example, the law did not prevent Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito from accepting, in 2008, gifts in the form of luxury travel from Paul Singer. It did not prevent Alito from presiding over cases involving the Wall Street billionaire. It did not prevent Alito from omitting this conflict of interest on federal disclosure forms. “By failing to disclose the private jet flight Singer provided, Alito appears to have violated a federal law that requires justices to disclose most gifts,” according toProPublica, which broke the story.
The law cannot stop anyone with that much impunity for the law.
The only thing that can stop him is democratic politics.
It’s uncomfortable to suggest that the law is only as good as those who enforce it; that those enforcing it are only as good as those making demands of the enforcers; that those making demands are only as good as the democratic politics they practice; and that the outcome of democratic politics, if we’re lucky, is justice. We’d rather bask in the bromides of “no one is above the law.”
But as the case of Justice Aliso suggests, impunity for the law is the rule, not the exception, of the American justice system. It comes from the very people who tell the rest of us what the law is. The only thing that can stop it is the same thing that can stop Trump from saving himself – democratic politics.
If the headline for Hayes Brown’s piece suggests that something is wrong, perhaps edits to it suggest that something is right. Shortly after going live, it changed to reflect more precisely the tenor of Brown’s insightful argument. Someone identified the problem and fixed it, knowing that the fix would be more truthful and accurate than “the presidency can’t save Trump now.”
That fix is an outcome of normal professional journalism, to be sure.
But it’s also an outcome of democratic politics.
